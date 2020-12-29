Kentucky at Tennessee WBB postponed Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Due to the combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women’s basketball program, the Tennessee and Kentucky women’s basketball game on January 3 has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Kentucky (7-1) is still set to begin SEC play on Thursday vs. No. 10 Arkansas inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

