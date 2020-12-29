Former Lexington nurse formally named dean at Campbellsville nursing school

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Dr. Michele Dickens has been named dean of Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing.

Dickens has served as the ADN nursing instructor since 2008, BSN instructor since 2012, RN to BSN program director and assistant professor of nursing since 2015, associate professor of nursing tenure since 2018 and associate dean and director of online programs since 2018.

- Advertisement -

She was named interim dean in 2016 and again in 2019 until June 2020.

Dickens worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital Neurological Intensive Care Unit in Lexington, Ky. from 1983 to 1984 before going to Taylor Regional Hospital (TRH). From 1984 to 1999, Dickens worked in multiple areas including the Intensive Care Unit, emergency room, surgical ward and obstetrics ward.

She also worked in the operating room as registered nurse (RN) circulator and in the education department with a focus on cardiac rehab and a focus on patient and community education.

From 1999 to 2000, Dickens worked at the Lake Cumberland Health Department as the school health nurse specialist for Taylor County Elementary. From 2000 to 2008, Dickens returned to TRH as the education department director and in 2001 became the compliance officer.

Dickens was appointed to the state Board of Nursing by previous Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2017. Her term will run through June 20, 2021. She serves as vice president of the Kentucky Board of Nursing and is a member of the KBN Nurse Extern Program, Kentucky Nurses Association, Manchester Who’s Who Among Executives and Professional Women, Health Care Education Association and more.

Dickens is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Inc., the honor society of nursing.

Dickens obtained her associate degree in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in 1984 and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Kentucky in 1997.

In 2010 she received her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University and received her Ph.D. with a specialization in nursing education graduating with distinction from Capella University in 2016. She is a 1981 graduate of Campbellsville High School.

She is the daughter of Trudy Tucker and the late Ben Tucker. Dickens is married to Harvey Dickens, and they have two daughters, Danielle Manning, a 2019 Campbellsville University graduate, and Sarah Dickens, a 2019 and 2020 Campbellsville University graduate.

Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.