DDS Glass Doors completes Elkton expansion, plans to create 50 jobs

ELKTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Freezer and cooler door manufacturer DDS Glass Doors LLC is relocating to a larger facility in Elkton, a $1.6 million expansion expected to create 50 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs in the years ahead.

“This coming year is going to be all about building a better, economically stronger Kentucky, and DDS Glass Doors’ growth serves as an encouraging example of what’s possible across our commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The commitment DDS has shown to growing its operations in Kentucky and providing our families with quality opportunities is something I deeply appreciate. I congratulate the company and look forward to its continued development in Todd County in the years to come.”

In October, company leaders purchased an existing 96,000-square-foot building on Industrial Drive in Elkton to house the expanded operations, which includes additional equipment, workstations and conveyor lines.

The 50 new jobs expected to result from the expansion will comprise mostly production positions, as well as some supervisory roles.

The expansion is complete, and the facility will become fully operational in January.

“DDS Glass Doors continues to grow rapidly and is exceeding our growth expectations,” said Dr. Steve Williams, DDS Glass Doors owner and CEO. “2021 is already setting up to continue this rapid growth and be another record year for our company. This increased demand brings with it an increased need for production workers. We are excited to be able to offer good-paying jobs and benefits to this area.”

Founded in 2018, DDS Glass Doors produces and distributes medium- and low-temperature glass doors for coolers and freezers commonly used at convenience and grocery stores to display food and beverages. Demand soon outpaced the company’s production capacity, spurring the current expansion.

In addition to the reach-in display doors, DDS makes beer cave doors, surface-mount doors and viewing windows. The company also sells retrofit LED lights for glass display doors, shelving and other door accessories.

Like hundreds of other distributors across the commonwealth, DDS benefits from Kentucky’s ideal central location, which allows the company to ship its products to any part of the country in a quick, cost-effective manner. Kentucky sits at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the Eastern U.S., and its borders lie within a day’s drive of more than two-thirds of the country’s population.

Elkton Mayor Arthur Green said the company’s new location is a positive step forward for both DDS and the community.

“The City of Elkton is excited about the expansion of DDS Glass Doors into their new facility on Industrial Drive as great news for the city,” Mayor Green said. “DDS Glass Doors has been a great corporate partner, and we are confident that the new Elkton location will greatly expand their influence in our community and support their continued growth as they take advantage of our awesome workforce, highway accessibility and award winning quality of life. The City Council and I extend our congratulations to DDS Glass Doors, its leadership and all involved.”

Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfield thanked DDS for its commitment to growing in the region.

“On behalf of the Todd County Fiscal Court, I want to say thank you to DDS Glass Doors for choosing to expand into their new facility on Industrial Drive in Elkton, Todd County, Kentucky,” Judge/Executive Mansfield said. “We are excited for DDS Glass Doors and look forward to working with them now and in the future as Todd County remains committed to a pro-growth, business-friendly environment. We also appreciate the continued support from the State of Kentucky and the Cabinet for Economic Development as they offer vital state level guidance and support for business and industry expansions.”

Carter Hendricks, executive director of the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, complimented the company on its strong leadership.

“DDS Glass Doors is a great example of an outstanding corporate partner continuing to expand its business by always looking for new opportunity,” Hendricks said. “This is a testament to their outstanding leadership throughout the business. We are thrilled that DDS Glass Doors continues to grow and look forward to supporting the company in the years ahead as they enjoy the less taxing and more relaxing quality of life in our community and region.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in December 2019 preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.6 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 50 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $23 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, DDS can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.