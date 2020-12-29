COVID tests urged during holidays to help manage increases, sites open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coronavirus testing will continue, with some schedule changes, this week and health experts are encouraging people to get tested to manage exposure during holiday gatherings and other outings as people had increased interaction during the holidays.

“Our Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be operating on an altered schedule this week and next,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “There are many free testing locations open these next two weeks, so testing will be available through the holidays.”

Testing numbers dipped last week with total tests at the two city-managed locations falling to 1,076 when they had been averaging about 2,500 a week.

The numbers have started back up this week.

“The testing numbers were a little bit low last week but of course we were only out for two days and that this week they are already picking back up, up in the 350 per day so we’re seeing the numbers go back up,” said Emergency Management Director Pat Dugger whose department oversees the city-managed testing.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 31, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive.

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Nearly 19,000 tests have been administered through the program. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 24-48 hours.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through December 31. No appointment is needed.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive).

These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. Testing will be available on New Year’s Day. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Free drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. December 30. No appointment is necessary.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.