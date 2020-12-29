Child custody dispute turns deadly, man charged with manslaughter

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A child custody dispute turned deadly when a boyfriend intervenes and fatally shoots the child’s father, according to investigators.
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 27-year-old David Sizemore is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Daniel Austin Binder, of London, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened at a home on Nu Way Trailer about five mile east of London.
According to the sheriff and Sheriff’s Det. Taylor McDaniel, Binder went to the residence of his ex-girlfriend regarding a child custody issue where an argument occurred between the victim and his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend on the front porch of the residence. Sizemore fired several shots, hitting Binder multiple times, the sheriff said.
Detectives recovered a pistol at the scene.
Binder was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Doug Bowling.
An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was lead investigator – Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and Deputy James Fox. Also assisting was the Laurel County Coroner’s office and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.