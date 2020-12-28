Two pedestrians hit by car, one dies in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Florence Police say two women were hit by a car Monday evening while crossing KY 18. One of the women died, the other was airlifted to a hospital, according to police.
Investigators say it happened near the intersection of Woodspoint Drive in Florence around 6:51 p.m.
Police say 56-year old Jeanie Kinney, of Newport, died from her injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence.
The other pedestrian, whose name wasn’t released, was listed in stable condition after being airlifted to UC Hospital, according to police.
The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.