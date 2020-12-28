Owensboro man arrested after trying to evade troopers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 27-year-old Owensboro, Ky., man faces numerous charges after he tried to evade state troopers Sunday night.
According to the Kentucky State Police, just before 5 p.m. Sunday, a trooper spotted a 2006 Hyundai Sonata speeding on the U.S. 60-Bypass in Daviess County. When the trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the Hyundai fled, sparking a chase that lasted almost 40 minutes on several city and county roads.
According to the KSP, when the fleeing driver turned onto Millers Mill Road near Spring Hill Drive, the trooper performed a pit maneuver to disable the fleeing car. The Hyundai lost control and stalled.
Troopers surrounded the car and when the driver made “aggressive threats towards the officers,” a trooper “Tased’ him and he was taken into custody, the KSP said in a statement.
The driver was identified as Garret L. Stone, 27, of Owensboro. He faces the following charges:
1) Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer
2) Driving on DUI Suspended License
3) Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
4) Driving Under the Influence 3rd-Aggrevated
5) Improper Display of Registration Plates
6) Speeding
7) Possession of Methamphetamine
8) Trafficking in Marijuana
9) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Stone was also served two warrants for Probation Violation and Theft by Deception.