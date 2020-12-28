Man charged with armed robbery in Laurel County case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a London man less than an hour after an armed robbery was reported Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called Sunday night just after 9:30 to a robbery in progress at East 80 grocery. Deputies learned while on the way to the scene, a suspect armed with a knife made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled toward Clay County.
Laurel deputies say they notified Clay County law enforcement. Just before 10:20 p.m., the man, identified as 49-year-old Brian K. Napier, of Curry Road in London, was located by Laurel County deputies hiding in a vehicle in the Horse Creek section of Clay County.
He was arrested after a brief struggle.
Napier is charged with robbery – second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – first-degree; possession of burglary tools; menacing; disorderly conduct – second-degree.