UPDATE: Missing Lexington man is found safe

UPDATE…Bill Rea, who was missing since late Sunday night, has been found safe, according to Lexington Police.
ORIGINAL STORY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
William “Bill” Rea, 76, was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday when he left his home in The Curtilage neighborhood.
According to the police department, Rea was recently diagnosed with a minor cognitive impairment which has gotten worse the last couple of weeks. He also has poor hearing and does not wear hearing aids.
When he left home, Rea was driving a 2013 black BMW X5 with Kentucky license plate 393RLJ.
Police describe Rea as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 188 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black turtle neck and khaki pants, eyeglasses, gold watch and wedding ring.
Anyone with knowledge of Rea’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.