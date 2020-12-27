SHELTER IN PLACE: Lexington Police responding to barricade situation on Honey Jay Ct

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are urging people who live around Honey Jay Court off Centre Parkway in the southern part of the city to shelter in place as officers respond to a barricade situation.

Officers are calling it a “volatile” situation. It started around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

ABC 36 had a crew on scene as more emergency vehicles arrived around 11:35 p.m, but police asked them to go home for their safety.

Honey Jay Court has seen its share of violence, over the last several years, including two teens shot and killed there in two years, one in 2016 and the other in 2017.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.