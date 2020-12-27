Shelby County 16-year-old dies in crash

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 16-year-old Shelby County youth died in an early-morning crash in Henry County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Post 5 troopers in Campbellsburg said at about 3:08 a.m. Sunday, they received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision on Pendleton Road in Henry County, Kentucky.

Troopers responded to the scene and determined the vehicle had been traveling north and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. The passenger, a 16-year-old male, from Shelby County was pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner. Henry County EMS, Campbellsburg Fire, and Air Methods were also on scene and assisted.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 5 reconstruction team.