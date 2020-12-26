Saturday’s Cats v Cards game attracts less Lexington bar traffic than usual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday’s University of Kentucky – Louisville game would have normally attracted thousands of people to Lexington bars as fans cheered on their team in the annual showdown.

Tin Roof employee Luke Cox said the game day spirit just wasn’t the same.

“It’s just a lot different than it has been before,” Cox said.

He says the bar would usually be packed, both inside and out, but due to the pandemic, capacity is limited and fewer people came out.

“It kinda takes some of the enthusiasm out of it, and everyone, of course, is still supportive of their teams and having a great time, but it’s not the same crowd mentality as normal,” Cox said.

Cox has worked at the bar for two years and said he has great memories from years past, so seeing the big game day have a smaller turnout is tough.

“It’s a little sad that everyone can’t be with who they want to be with,” Cox said.

Despite this, Cox said those who did come, showed up and showed out.

“Tons of singing and shouting and chants going around and stuff,” Cox said.

Friends Troy Cornes, Natalie Braun and Nathan Bishop were at Tin Roof Saturday night, but watched the game at home. They say they can tell the atmosphere is different.

“The majority of the bar is UK, then you have a sprinkle of Louisville fans, but now it’s like we don’t really know who’s here,” Cornes said.

The friends say the usual competitive spirit never disappoints.

“Everyone is very nice – very passionate about UK,” Braun said.

They say they still had fun, and even have predictions about next year.

“The atmosphere is definitely going to be back next year,” Cornes said. “UK is going to win the national championship. We’re going to beat Louisville next year. It’s an off year. We’re going to bring everyone back and it’s going to be a great year.”

That’s something Cox agrees with.

“Go Cats. Go Tin Roof,” Cox said. “Happy holidays everyone.”