UPDATE: Missing Laurel County woman found safe

UPDATE, POSTED 1:30 P.M. DEC. 24, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, missing person Freda Fore has been found safe as of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search continues for a woman last seen on Cumberland Avenue in Williamsburg on December 5, 2020.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Freda Fore was reported missing Wednesday.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.