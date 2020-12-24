Veterinary clinic donated oxygen masks to Franklin County fire units

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of a statewide initiative, an animal clinic has donated oxygen masks to firefighters in Franklin County for use on pets that may be victims in fires or other situations.

Noting “Frankfort and Franklin County have a wonderful group of firefighters and emergency personnel,” the Frankfort Animal Clinic provided the pet oxygen masks to fill a need in the community.

The kits include oxygen masks and necessary tubing for a large dog, small dog, and cats. Each fire station should now have a kit to provide life-saving oxygen support to a pet in need until veterinary care can be provided.

The 12 donated kits are part of a total of 177 donated so far across the state through a program developed by the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.