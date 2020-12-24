New Fayette COVID cases under 200 again, total tops 22,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County reported 186 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, continuing a string of almost two weeks of daily cases being under 200.
And while those numbers are moderate compared to November’s crush, they still are well ahead of summer case counts.
The 186 cases bring the county’s total since March to 22,127, according to the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s morning report Thursday.
The county recorded no deaths, leaving the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 153.
The county has confirmed 4,726 new cases and 20 deaths through the first 23 days of December.
That’s more than all of August, September or October.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 22,000: Dec. 23
- 21,000: Dec. 15
- 20,000: Dec. 10
- 19,000: Dec. 6
- 18,000: Dec. 2
- 17,000: Nov. 28
- 16,000: Nov. 24
- 15,000: Nov. 20
- 14,000: Nov. 16
- 13,000: Nov. 11
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
