Denomination provides helping hand to another on Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even those providing community assistance should get a little break on Christmas.

And to make sure it happens, one religious denomination is carrying on a tradition of providing a helping hand to another, a tradition it’s done for almost a decade as one of a number of Christmas programs in the community.

Volunteers coordinated by Mary Engle from Temple Adath Israel have spent days preparing a Christmas dinner for 150 people. They’ll deliver the feast Friday afternoon to the Catholic Action Center for its traditional dinner for the needy.

That kind of cooperation is even more important this year.

“Especially this year during Covid 19 and with all the anxiety in our nation and in our world right now the importance of unity of working together across religious lines is so important and we want to continue our wonderful relationship with the diocese with our brothers and sisters at the catholic action center it’s a honor to continue the mitzvah of community relations of working with others and provide food for the needy and to do so in a way that gives our catholic brothers and sisters a little bit of relieve so they can spend Christmas with their families,” said Rabbi David Wirtschafter of Temple Adath Israel.

The Temple used 100 pounds of turkey, 60 pounds of ground beef for meat loaf, 24 pounds of carrots, 42 pounds of green beans, 80 p[pounds of potatoes, 30 boxes of stuffing and eight cakes. They’ve added oranges and candy canes as a treat as well.

In previous years, volunteers from Temple Adath Israel even served the meals at the Action Center to give members there a break on Christmas. Coronavirus health safeguards make that inadvisable this year.

The congregation also raised more than $6,000 for the God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Among other things, Temple Adath Israel has served meals at the Hope Center and helped at other agencies in previous years.