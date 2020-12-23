Saint Joseph hospital employees receive COVID vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTQV) – Saint Joseph Hospital’s main campus recently received about 2,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine and began administering it to employees.

Staff will have access to the vaccine for the next ten to fourteen days.

One of the hospital’s infectious disease specialists says he is anticipating it will take months for the vaccine to really have an impact on the virus.

Other employees at the hospital are just excited that the day has finally come…

“A lot of anticipation going into this. We see this every single day and this is just another arsenal that we can add to our repertoire here so there’s a lot of anxiety a lot of waiting for it but the day is finally here.”

Registered nurse Dana Durham says, “Pure excitement and like the light at the end of the tunnel is finally starting to come up for us.”

Nurse Durham says the pandemic has been very emotionally and mentally exhausting.

She says the staff deeply cares for their patients… So not seeing them recover at the same rate as they typically do has been very hard But the COVID vaccine is giving them hope.