Mayor Gorton on vaccinations for emergency responders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 vaccinations began for Lexington emergency responders on Wednesday.
Mayor Linda Gorton shared a post that said in part, “Today, we started vaccinating our @LexKYFire paramedics and first responders to protect them from COVID-19.”
Gorton shared a picture of Dr. David “Doc” Greenlee.
“This is an important step in making sure these frontline public safety team members are able to safely protect our community,” added Gorton.
The mayor also thanked the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for coordinated efforts, “in the fight against the virus.”