Boil advisory for Northern Madison County after water main break

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A water main break has lead to a boil water advisory for several Northern Madison County residents.

According to Madison County Utilities, all of Boones Trace subdivision is impacted. The only exception is for residents in the Shagbark Trail, Tamarack Court, Persimmon Ridge Trail and Guard House areas.

After service has been restored, utility customers should expect fluctuations in pressure while utility crews are flushing lines. Customers will be notified when the boil water advisory is canceled. Keep up-to-date on the progress HERE.