Spencer County bridge replacement scheduled for later this month

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – Work is scheduled to begin later this month to replace the bridge on Washburn Lane over Elk Creek in Spencer County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the current structure will remain open to traffic as the new bridge is constructed.

They say the contract for the project in the amount of $455,980.53 was awarded to Scott & Murphy Inc. in February 2020.

The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.

Work is scheduled to be completed by late spring 2021, according to KTC.