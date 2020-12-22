Police investigating shots fired Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after receiving several calls for shots fired Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Leaning Tree Lane near the intersection of New Circle Road and Alumni Drive.

Police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. No one was hurt, but several vehicles were damaged.

Police say they found some people at a nearby home who were possibly involved, but no one has been charged. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and police are in the process of getting a search warrant.

There have been several incidences of shots fired recently in Lexington.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, five others were reported. Early that morning, there was also a shooting on Catera Trace. A little boy and his mother were shot.

Police said they don’t believe the incidents are connected and they have no suspects.