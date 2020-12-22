Police investigating shots fired Tuesday in Lexington

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
234
Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after receiving several calls for shots fired Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Leaning Tree Lane near the intersection of New Circle Road and Alumni Drive.

Police say it happened around 2:35 p.m. No one was hurt, but several vehicles were damaged.

- Advertisement -

Police say they found some people at a nearby home who were possibly involved, but no one has been charged. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and police are in the process of getting a search warrant.

There have been several incidences of shots fired recently in Lexington.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, five others were reported. Early that morning, there was also a shooting on Catera Trace. A little boy and his mother were shot.

Police said they don’t believe the incidents are connected and they have no suspects.

Previous articleFive-year-old boy left blind after drive-by shooting
Next articlePostal worker helps boy who asked Santa for a guide dog for Christmas
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!