One injured in fire at retirement center, sprinkler system helped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire at Richmond Place Retirement Center at 3051 Rio Dosa Drive injured one person just after noon Tuesday.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the call came in at 12:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Rio Dosa. Upon arrival, fire crews found flames coming from a second floor window.

The fire suppression sprinkler system had activated in the affected unit, which helped contain the fire, the department said.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the remaining fire. At least one occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the UK Medical Center, the department said. One apartment was damaged.

Facility administrators said other residents in the building will be moved and expressed appreciation to the community.

“This morning, a fire was discovered in a resident apartment on the third floor of the personal care neighborhood at Richmond Place. All residents in the affected building were evacuated to another building on the Richmond Place campus. One resident was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure,” said Richmond Place Executive Director Cindy Schubert in a statement.

“The Lexington Fire Department and assisting fire departments quickly extinguished the fire, which was limited to one apartment. The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. We are awaiting the fire department’s direction on when we are able to re-occupy the building, but we expect it to be soon. Eight residents currently live in apartments near where the fire occurred. These residents will be relocated to other apartments at Richmond Place while any necessary repairs and cleaning are conducted in their apartments. Richmond Place will be providing needed clothing and personal items for the affected residents,” she continued.

“We are grateful to the first responders and to all of our employees and staff who assisted with and cooperated fully during the evacuation,” she concluded.