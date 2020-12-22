Kentucky Power and AEP Foundation provide grant to The Salvation Army

ASHLAND, Ky.(WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $60,000 gift to the Salvation Army in Ashland.

The grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will support the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program .

- Advertisement -

The Salvation Army operates the only low-barrier emergency shelter in Boyd County.

Its shelter and feeding program have been a longstanding resource in the community and have played a vital part in the sustainability of families and individuals during the 2020 pandemic.

The Salvation Army’s current programs also include social services, and a holistic and intergeneration program entitled Pathway of Hope.

Pathway of Hope focuses on breaking the bonds of generational poverty and providing tools and case management as individuals and their families walk towards economic stability and empowerment.

“The Salvation Army is constantly seeking the best ways to serve our community,” Major Dean Moretz, Salvation Army Corps Officer, Northeast Kentucky Corps said. “We believe that in tandem to our shelter, Pathway of Hope is the next step. We look forward to helping the people of Ashland with this grant.”

Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer said, “Kentucky Power is proud to support the mission of the Salvation Army through this foundation award. The Pathway of Hope program seeks to move people from poverty to stability and is great asset to our community.”

The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by AEP and its utility operating companies, including Kentucky Power. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education in science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger.

Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan. Kentucky Power is an operating company in the AEP system, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system.