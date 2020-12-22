Four Mayfield deaths likely murder-suicide: KSP

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred at a residence on Smith’s Lane south of Mayfield on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Autopsies were conducted Monday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville on the four victims located inside the residence.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary autopsy results show the four individuals all died of gunshot wounds.

After further investigation by detectives, it is believed Kyle M. Milliken, 41, of Mayfield, shot his wife, Ashley P. Milliken, 35, and their two juvenile sons before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing.