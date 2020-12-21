Pandemic can’t stop KSP’s ‘Shop with a Trooper’ in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Not even a global pandemic could stop kindness, which was on display Monday at the Walmart in Hazard.
The Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard’s annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ was held, even though format adjustments were made due to the coronavirus. The bottom line, State Police made sure children would have gifts to open on Christmas Day.
Unlike in past years, no children were in the store during the KSP shopping spree. This holiday season because of COVID-19, Troopers shopped for the children and delivered the gifts to the childrens’ school or home, according to State Police.
Also because of the pandemic, the event was split-up over two days to limit the number of people in the store.
Tuesday, the Troopers will shop at the Walmart in Whitesburg and follow the same distribution plan that was used in Hazard.
