Calipari says Cam’Ron Fletcher will “step away from the team”

Coach Cal didn’t specify how long Fletcher will be away from the team

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – In what has already been a mess of a season, the Kentucky basketball season somehow took another turn for the worse. Coach John Calipari announced freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher would be stepping away from the team.

On Saturday, Fletcher could be seem visibly upset on the team’s bench near the end of Kentucky’s loss vs. North Carolina. After the game, Cal said Fletcher was upset because he wasn’t playing. Cal did go on to say Fletcher did apologize to the team for his actions. On Sunday, Fletcher apologized publicly via social media.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough for Calipari since Fletcher isn’t with the team for now. Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina gives them a 1-5 record. Their worst start since the 1926-27 season.

