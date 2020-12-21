Calipari says Cam’Ron Fletcher will “step away from the team”

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – In what has already been a mess of a season, the Kentucky basketball season somehow took another turn for the worse. Coach John Calipari announced freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher would be stepping away from the team.

We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 21, 2020

On Saturday, Fletcher could be seem visibly upset on the team’s bench near the end of Kentucky’s loss vs. North Carolina. After the game, Cal said Fletcher was upset because he wasn’t playing. Cal did go on to say Fletcher did apologize to the team for his actions. On Sunday, Fletcher apologized publicly via social media.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough for Calipari since Fletcher isn’t with the team for now. Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina gives them a 1-5 record. Their worst start since the 1926-27 season.