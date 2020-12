WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa Claus traded in his red sleigh for a fire-engine red hot rod Saturday in Winchester.

But it made it easier for Santa to cruise neighborhoods one more time. And it gave kids a chance to remind Santa how good they’d been and what was on their Christmas list.

The Santa Chase was sponsored by Main Street Winchester and included special Zoom visits with Santa Saturday night, after the jolly old elf spent the afternoon driving city streets and posing for pictures.