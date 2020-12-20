Jessamine County 911 using new app to help locate you in emergency

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County 911 says its using a new location technology to help first responders locate you in an emergency.

The app is called What3Words and it has plotted the world using GPS technology into 10-foot-squares. Each square is given a unique 3 word phrase.

- Advertisement -

What3Words says anyone with a smartphone can download the free app and if you don’t already have the app downloaded, the 911 call center can send you a link straight to your phone that will pinpoint where you are exactly.

“This is in no way intended to replace traditional addressing, but assists when the caller doesn’t know the address or is unsure exactly where the are,” Jessamine County 911 said in a Facebook post.

Jessamine County 911 also said it can think of several times having this kind of technology would have helped immensely.

“We had a boat stuck on the river with motor trouble, a kayak lost on the river and numerous people lost while hiking the Jessamine Creek Gorge or Jim Beam Nature preserve. While we encourage using posted addresses, we know there are times it isn’t possible. The important thing is finding people by whatever means we can,” Jessamine County 911 said.