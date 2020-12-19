Would-be robber fatally wounded by store employee: Sheriff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old would me robber is killed by a store employee during an early-morning robbery attempt in Laurel County, investigators say.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Jacob S. Vann, of Keavy, died from gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery of the Bait Bucket store on Highway 312 about 11 mils south of London.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Vann entered the store and demanded money, “inferring he had a weapon and assaulted a male store employee during the robbery attempt,” Root said in a statement.

Another male employee pulled a weapon and shot Vann as he was “assaulting the other employee,” hitting Vann at least once, causing a fatal injury, Root said.

Vann was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County coroner.

A female store worker was wounded in the side by a stray bullet, according to the sheriff. She was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center in Lexington for treatment.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was: Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Dylan Messer.

Also assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.

A death investigation is being conducted by the Case Officer-Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards.