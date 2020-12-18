UK students get a ‘clear’ option when it comes to communicating in class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been said that the eyes are the window to the soul, but when it comes to clearly communicating with others, it helps to see the whole face. It the time of Covid-19 and face mask requirements, that’s not always possible.

That’s why Senior faculty lecturer Allyson DeVito at the University of Kentucky’s College of Communication and Information gave her students who wanted to do their final presentations live in the classroom a clear face mask.

- Advertisement -

DeVito says she got the face masks to help maintain the university’s Covid-19 protocols and give her students a sense of normalcy while trying to give their six-to-eight minute TED-like-talk.

DeVito says the clear masks allowed students to show their facial expressions to their audience and move around the room, which are both important parts of public speaking.

While her students also had the option of giving their presentation live on Zoom, DeVito says a surprising number of students chose to do it live in the classroom.

“i think the ones who presented with the clear face masks found it sort of freeing in a way,” DeVito says. “All semester, or most of the semester, they had been presenting live or on Zoom or recorded speeches and now, they were actually able to move around.”

DeVito says the students got the masks ahead of time and were encouraged to practice their presentations while wearing them.

She says she plans to have the clear masks as an option during the Spring semester and believes more students will choose to use them.