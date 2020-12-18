Community and Technical College Board ends investigation into former employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTS) Board of Regents has finished an investigation into a former employee whose credentials were questioned.

The board says it received a complaint in September 2020 about the credentials of former general counsel Michael Murray.

The board authorized an investigation. September 18th, 2020 Murray submitted his resignation.

According to the board, three separate outside agencies conducted an investigation and found KCTCS wasn’t financially damaged.

A board meeting Friday officially brought an end to the matter.

“The KCTCS Board of Regents has directed that new training and protocols be developed to prevent any such incident in the future and will ensure they are implemented…KCTCS assures its faculty, staff, students and the public that it continues to be dedicated to fulfilling its mission of improving the quality of life and employability of the citizens of the Commonwealth,” the board said.

Murray was named to the position in October 2016.

He previously worked with with ITC Capital Partners, LLC./American K-9 Detection Services LLC. where he served as vice president, legal affairs and corporate secretary.

He was a partner in Edmond Murray & Associates, human resources and legal consultants and vice president and general counsel for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Murray earned his law degree from Indiana University Mauer School of Law and a bachelors degree from Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs.