UK HealthCare begins vaccinating its front-line health care workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK HealthCare received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine

Tuesday morning and began vaccinating front-line employees in the afternoon.

Among the first to receive the vaccination were UK Chandler Emergency Department

employees Dr. Charles Eckerline; Registered Nurse Hinali Patel; Abby Bailey, pharmacist; and Nursing Care Technicians Claire Stockwell and Jeremy Jones.

UK HealthCare received 1,950 doses of the vaccine, which were among nearly 12,000 doses available in this week’s initial rollout for Kentucky’s health care workers.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an emergency use authorization (EUA) Dec. 11 for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first-ever approved vaccine ready to administer in the fight against COVID-19.

“After 10 months of being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited for the good news that a vaccine is now available and that we can offer it to some of our health care workers at UK HealthCare,” said Dr. Mark Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “We will be providing the first vaccinations to our front-line employees who have direct patient care primarily for COVID-19 patients or under investigation for COVID-19. While we know that we have a long way to go in ending this pandemic, we are grateful to be part of this momentous first step.”