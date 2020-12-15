UK approves $6 million to support future engineers from Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Relations) – UK Board of Trustees approves a $6 million gift to support future engineers from Eastern Kentucky you could say, three p’s shaped Rebecca Liebert: planning, project management, and not procrastinating.

According to the University of Kentucky, planning for crops on her family’s farm in Eastern Kentucky, while managing schoolwork was no simple task.

Fast forward, Liebert, the executive vice president at PPG — a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials — attributes her successful career to leaning in on these three p’s, according to the university.

Accepted by the UK Board of Trustees, Liebert’s recent donation of more than $6 million establishes the Dr. Rebecca Burchett Liebert Dean’s Fund in the College of Engineering.

In recognition of her commitment, the dean of the college will be referred to as the “Dr. Rebecca Burchett Liebert Dean of the College of Engineering.”

Additionally, the fund will provide scholarship support to undergraduate students from Eastern Kentucky — with an emphasis on supporting female students and those who would strengthen UK’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“I am incredibly proud I can provide this gift to the University of Kentucky, but it is so much more than just a gift — it is an investment in securing a diverse future for the College of Engineering,” Liebert said. “I am convinced, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of future UK students from Eastern Kentucky.”

Rudolph Buchheit is proud to be the inaugural Dr. Rebecca Burchett Liebert dean of the College of Engineering.

“Dr. Liebert’s gift is gratifying in many ways. She is from a family that values education and the opportunity it creates,” Buchheit said. “Her example will inspire many future generations of Kentucky students and reminds us of the important contributions of women who are leaders in our field and the need to continue to strengthen diversity.”

“This transformative gift will not only elevate the field of engineering but reflects our mission to create a diverse, vibrant community with the most talented students from right here in the Commonwealth,” President Eli Capilouto added. “Dr. Liebert is opening the doors of UK to young women in Eastern Kentucky aspiring to become engineers and making their dreams a reality. I am beyond grateful for her generosity and her commitment to providing affordability and accessibility to higher education to help build our next generation of leaders.”

Liebert attributes her success to surrounding herself with a great team of people, the continued support of her husband of 28 years, Keith Liebert, and her family that still resides in Kentucky.