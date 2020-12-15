The Lexington Theatre Company launches Story Cycle with album release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Lexington Theatre Company) – The Lexington Theatre Company launched its newest program, Story Cycle.

They say it’s to empower the next generation of storytellers to find and raise their voices through musical theatre songwriting.

- Advertisement -

Lexington Theatre Company says, students nominated from area public high schools met through a series of weekly online classes and devised new musical theatre works that tapped into the stories, experiences, and desires of their generation.

Story Cycle is sponsored by the Murry Foundation and offered at no charge to the participants in an effort to promote equity, diversity and inclusion.

The Story Cycle Fall 2020 album drops on December 15, 2020. Proceeds from the purchase of a song or the entire album will help to grow and continue this important program.

To purchase the Story Cycle 2020 Album, visit https://storycycle.bandcamp.com/releases. It can also be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud. For more information about The Lexington Theatre Company or to make a donation to support their work, please visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

The Story Cycle Fall 2020 album features 10 original songs written and performed by the students. Recorded remotely, the students were accompanied by members of The Lex Orchestra including Brock Terry (Resident Music Director at The Lex) on keyboard, Paul Reich on bass and Casey DeMattina on percussion. The album is available for streaming and purchase beginning December 15 with all proceeds going directly into funding future semesters of Story Cycle. Preparations are underway for the Spring 2021 semester.

Story Cycle was conceived and directed by Joseph Wrightson (Story Cycle Coordinator/Creative Media Designer at The Lex). No prior songwriting experience was required, allowing artists at all levels to be led by their willingness to learn and a desire to tell their story. Participants included Elizabeth Anderson (Franklin County High School), Macy Laine Brockman (West Jessamine High School), Madison Case (Harrison County High School), Mya Gibbs (Tates Creek High School), Rhaea Ishmael (Paris High School), Yolee Louis (West Jessamine High School), Whitney Powers (Anderson County High School), Natalie Shoemaker (George Rogers Clark High School), Conner Sutton (Paul Laurence Dunbar High School), and Ashley Vela (Harrison County High School).