Stretch of US 421 closed in Harlan County due to tractor-trailer crash

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of US 421 on the side of Virginia Mountain in Harlan County was closed on Tuesday following a tractor-trailer crash, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say it appears the truck driver couldn’t negotiate a curve and the tractor went up on a guardrail.
KSP says two tow-trucks were called to the scene to try to get the truck off the guardrail due to the tractor-trailer’s size and weight.
State Police say no injuries were reported.
The accident happened in the afternoon. The stretch of road was still closed Tuesday evening. No estimate was given on when the road would reopen.
*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of WRIL Radio.