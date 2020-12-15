REPORT: Multiple reports say Rams QB coach Liam Coen named UK Offensive Coordinator

Coen is in his third season as the Rams assistant quarterbacks coach

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – It looks like the Mark Stoops and the Kentucky football program didn’t wait long to hire to new offensive coordinator.

Multiple reports Rams Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been named Kentucky’s New offensive coordinator.

Sources: Kentucky has its new OC https://t.co/70z4UWr2eP — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 15, 2020

Cats Illustrated can confirm that Liam Coen will be Kentucky's next offensive coordinator. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 15, 2020

KSR can confirm that Liam Coen is the choice for Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Contracts being worked out as we speak — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 15, 2020

Coen is in his third season as the Assistant Quarterbacks Coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Before that, he had been the wide receivers coach since 2018.

According to his biography on the Rams website, In 2019, Coen helped L.A.’s receiving unit produce two receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards for the second-consecutive season, a feat that had not been accomplished since a streak of four seasons from 1999-2002. WR Robert Woods posted his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,134. WR Cooper Kupp tallied his first 1,000-yard season, leading the team with 1,161 receiving yards.

With the help of Coen, who coached in the Super Bowl his first year in the league, the Rams quickly acclimated 2018 offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks into the league’s No. 3 scoring offense. Last season, Cooks (1,204) and fellow WR Robert Woods (1,219) posted career-highs in receiving yards while becoming the first Rams receiving duo to surpass 1,000 yards each since Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce in 2006.

Before coaching for the Rams, Coen was the offensive coordinator for the University of Maine. At the University of Massachusetts, Coen was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also played quarterback for UMass where he was a four-year starter and led the Minutemen to the 2006 FCS National Championship game.