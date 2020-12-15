Police departments to distribute gun locks to local communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police departments in 10 Kentucky cities will receive a total of 2,050 free gun locks for distribution in their communities to support firearm safety.

Officials say the gun lock distribution is part of a cooperative effort between Louisville-based gun violence prevention non-profit Whitney/Strong and Project ChildSafe.

“To ensure families stay safe over the holidays, we want to help more Kentuckians follow safety practices for storing their firearms, which include using a gun lock or locked safe or cabinet and storing ammunition separately,” said Whitney/Strong founder Whitney Austin. “Safe storage of firearms can prevent accidental shooting deaths but also can help reduce the 51% of suicides that are attributed to firearms.”

Gun locks are available at the police departments in Mt. Washington, Simpsonville, Mt. Sterling, Versailles, Cold Spring, Wilmore, Vine Grove, Alexandria and Jeffersontown.

“The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police is always looking for ways to assist our members and the communities they serve. This collaboration is an excellent way to help keep the communities we serve safe,” said Shawn Butler, executive director for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Securely storing firearms when not in use is the number one way to help prevent accidents, thefts and misuse, including suicide,” said Bill Brassard, NSSF’s senior director of communications. “In addition to practicing responsible gun ownership, we encourage parents to regularly talk to their children about gun safety and to take advantage of the many educational resources offered by Project ChildSafe.”