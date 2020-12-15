MSU students achieve high pass rate on certification exam

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State University’s Department of Engineering and Technology Management fall 2020 graduating class achieved a 90 percent pass rate on the Certified Technology Manager (CTM) Exam, earning them national certification.

The CTM Exam is nationally administered through the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering (ATMAE) to certify accredited program graduates.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Engineering and Technology Management has been accredited by ATMAE since 1998, with reaccreditation achieved through 2026. Twenty-seven of the 30 MSU students who took the exam passed it.

“We are proud of ETM faculty and graduating seniors for their success,” said School of Engineering and Computer Science Associate Dean Dr. Ahmad Zargari.

A minimum score of 95 out of 160 in leadership, self-management, systems, processes, operations, people, project, quality, risk and safety is required to pass the exam and qualify for certification.

Certified Technology Manager is the initial certification status awarded by ATMAE’s. Certification holders may report continuing education activity to be eligible for certified senior technology manager (CSTM) status.

MSU’s ETM students take the Certified Technology Manager (CTM) exam before graduation in their senior year. The historical average national pass rate for the CTM exam is 69 percent.