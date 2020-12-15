Gov. Beshear met with White House Coronavirus Task Force Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear met with the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx on Tuesday. They talked about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Among the topics they discussed, the state’s plan to vaccinate residents and workers at assisted living facilities during the first round of vaccinations.

The governor believes Kentucky could be one of the first states in the country to make that group a first priority.

Vaccinations at assisted living facilities are expected to begin next week.

With CVS and Walgreens handling the vaccinations.

The governor says Birx also felt the state should be looking at more testing for young people between the ages of 18-30.

Governor Beshear says he plans to get his COVID-19 vaccination next week.