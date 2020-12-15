GOLDEN ALERT: 22-year-old missing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are looking for a missing man with an intellectual disability.
Officers issued a Golden Alert Tuesday night for 22-year-old Cody Lenz.
According to police, Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m, leaving his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
“Lenz has an intellectual disability and the functional capacity of a child, and he requires medication,” police said.
Officer say he was driving a 2014 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky license plate 267-PNK.
He’s 6’4″, 250 pounds, and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants.
Call 911 if you know anything.