Fayette records 162 new COVID cases, numbers more like October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the lowest weekdays for new coronavirus cases in several weeks provides further encouragement the surge in Fayette County may be stabilizing.
The county confirmed 162 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 20, 835, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Tuesday.
Monday’s cases matched a low number two Mondays ago and is closer to numbers in October than recent weeks when new cases were in the 200s.
The county recorded no additional deaths Monday, leaving the total at 143 since the outbreak began in March.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report, the county has confirmed 3,432 new cases and 10 deaths through the first 14 days of December.
That’s more than all of August, September or October.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 20,000: Dec. 10
- 19,000: Dec. 6
- 18,000: Dec. 2
- 17,000: Nov. 28
- 16,000: Nov. 24
- 15,000: Nov. 20
- 14,000: Nov. 16
- 13,000: Nov. 11
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1