One dead, two injured in Hardin County collision

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A passenger was killed and two drivers injured in a collision in Vine Grove on Monday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say a 17-year old driving a 2015 Dodge Charger east on Rineyville Road near Crume Road crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Honda headed in the opposite direction.
- Advertisement -
KSP says a 29-year old passenger in the Honda died at the scene. No name was immediately released. The Honda driver, 50-year old Jason Stern, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
State Police say the teenage driver was airlifted to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say the accident happened just after 3:43 p.m.
KSP was assisted at the accident scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office; Hardin County EMS; Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and the Rineyville Fire Department.
The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Scott Wheatley.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.