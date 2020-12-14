Mobile COVID testing at Ballard-Griffith, Consolidated Baptist, Tates Creek Golf

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week, the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will return to Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, as well as add a single day of testing at Ballard-Griffith Towers, Mayor Linda Gorton said.

“Even though we know the vaccine is coming, it’s going to be a few months before it has an impact. Until that time, we need to continue to test, wear masks and practice social distancing. The end of the pandemic is coming, but it’s not here yet,” Gorton said. The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program has provided over 18,000 tests in our community.

As of December 14, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 20,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, and 143 local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 17-19 and December 21-22 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

The program will have an additional testing site from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on December 16 at Ballard-Griffith Towers, 650 Tower Place.

In addition, testing will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 21-24, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive.

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, over 18,000 tests have been administered at 13 locations in 74 testing days.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

In coordination with the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, free drive-thru testing is now available at Keeneland Race Course. Located at 4201 Versailles Road. This site was selected by the state for surge testing. Testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A reservation is required by visiting doineedacovid19test.com.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Next week, testing will be available 9 a.m.-4p.m., Monday through Thursday. No appointment is needed.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Free drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.