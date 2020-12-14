Madison County gets $547,000 for election machines

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County is the recipient of a $547,442 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to making voting improvements, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced Monday.

Taylor and County Clerk Kenny Barger determined the best use was to purchase additional ExpressVote machines. The Madison County Clerk’s Office piloted the ExpressVote during the 2020 Election Cycle with great success.

The grant will fund 120 ExpressVote machines, 47 card printers, and 40 QuadExpress carts.

ExpressVote machine benefits include:

Reducing the amount of paper ballots by 70%;

Reducing 100-man hours in moving ballots from locations before, during and after election day;

Reducing the number of precinct officers required on election day;

Reducing staff time in ballot design and maintenance; and

Proving easier access for the elderly and disabled citizens when using voting machines.

“Our County is truly blessed to have a statewide leader in elections with County Clerk Kenny Barger,” said Taylor. “Not only does he and his team work diligently to ensure the safest and most secure elections, but he also is committed to finding new ways to make elections more cost effective.”

“The ExpressVote machine experience for citizens and our poll workers was very positive after this last election,” said Barger. “By utilizing this machine, we will be able to greatly reduce cost by not having to purchase ballots. Due to the high turnout in this past 2020 election, the County budgeted $12,000 and ended up spending $37,184.16 on ballots alone due to the high turnout.”

With no elections slated for 2021, Barger will bring the machines to events and civic meetings to enable citizens to become acquainted with the equipment.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a nonprofit entity that works to connect Americans with the information they need to become and remain civically engaged, and ensure that our elections are more professional, inclusive, and secure.

For information visit https://www.techandciviclife.org.