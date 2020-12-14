Fayette Mall adds curbside pickup for shoppers, restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For extra convenience, more than 30 retailers and restaurants at Fayette Mall now offer free carside pickup seven days a week.

The service is available Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holiday hours may vary. View Extended Shopping Hours HERE

Order online or place a telephone order with participating stores and restaurants and let them know you would like Carside Pickup.

Visit www.ShopFayette-Mall.com for a directory and list of participating stores.

When the order is ready, pull into a numbered spot at the designated Carside Pickup area and call the store to let them know and your parking spot number. Carside Pickup Zones are located:

Near AllSports & Outback Steakhouse

Between Chipotle & Talbots

Backside of the Mall near H&M

At the Food Court

Between the Food Court and Macy’s

The new Carside Pickup service is an option for individuals who wish to remain in their cars and still enjoy the premium shopping and dining options available at the shopping center.