Fayette has lowest COVID weekend in several weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two straight weekends of declining numbers may indicate Fayette County’s new coronavirus cases have stabilized slightly.

Lexington reported 287 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend: 149 Saturday, 138 Sunday. Those are the lowest weekend totals in weeks.

The county now has recorded 20,673 cases and 143 deaths total since the outbreak began in March, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Monday.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report, the county has confirmed 3,270 new cases and 10 deaths through the first 13 days of December.

That’s more than all of August, September or October.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

20,000: Dec. 10

19,000: Dec. 6

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 451 cases, Dec. 9