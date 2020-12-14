Fayette County’s new school administration building to be named after late board chair

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
17
Fayette County Public Schools' New Administration Building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – By a unanimous vote, the Fayette County Board of Education on Monday agreed to name the new Fayette County Board of Education Building the John D. Price Administration Building in honor of the longtime board chair, according to Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS).

The school district says Price was a generous and caring man who championed equity and social justice throughout the community, and worked tirelessly for more than 30 years to make Fayette County Public Schools a place of opportunity for children. “It was always about what’s best for our students. John never wavered in his commitment in trying to do the right thing,” said board member Daryl Love, who served with Price.

- Advertisement -

The board voted in May 2019 to acquire the former Lexmark building at 450 Park Place to house the district’s central offices. During this fall’s transition from 701 E. Main St. to the new location, Superintendent Manny Caulk recommended naming the facility for Price. Elected to the school board in 2003, Price served as chair from 2010 until his death in 2016.

A certified public accountant, Price opened his accounting office to high school students through the district’s Experience-Based Career Education program, serving as a mentor before he had children of his own.

When his daughter entered FCPS, he became an exemplar of family engagement – serving as a homeroom parent, PTA member, PTA officer, and SBDM member at schools his daughter attended.

In 1993, Price helped establish the 16th District PTA to unify parent engagement organizations from every school in the district, and subsequently served as its second president. He was later appointed to the FCPS Equity Council Committee.

The district says Price was a statesman in every sense of the word – displaying wisdom, acting with integrity, building consensus, and taking deliberate action to benefit the students, staff, families, and community.

A servant leader who put the needs of children first, Price worked countless hours to create learning environments that would support the achievement of all students and ensure that every student attends a world-class school, regardless of where they live, according to the school district.

 

Previous articleMan accused of assaulting woman, throwing drugs out of van
Next articleFayette County Public Schools extend winter break
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.