Fayette County Public Schools extend winter break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public School students will have three additional days of winter break after a staff recommendation to amend the district’s 2020-21 instructional calendar, according to FCPS.
Students will resume classes with Non-Traditional Instruction: Differentiated Distance Learning (NTI/2DL) on Thursday, Jan. 7, instead of Monday, Jan. 4, as originally set.
This change will give district leaders time to evaluate the holiday season’s impact on community spread of COVID-19 and enable schools to finalize logistical details to return safely and gradually to in-person classes, according to the school district.
The calendar revision shifts three instructional days from January to the end of school, which makes Tuesday, May 18, the last day of class for students, according to FCPS.
On Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommended that schools not return to in-person classes until Jan. 11 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus by people who gather during the holidays.
