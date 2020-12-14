Direct-to-consumer alcoholic beverage shipping placed on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The general assembly passed a bill that was signed into law earlier this year.

This will allow alcohol to be shipped in and out of the state.

Kentucky was one of the few states that did not allow the shipment of alcohol.

The first order was placed on Monday in Frankfort by reprehensive Adam Koenig, the interim co-chair of the licensing and occupations committee.

“I am honored to be able to place the first order. Hitting ‘complete purchase’ symbolized so much more than buying a great bottle of bourbon. For Kentucky citizens, it means both convenience and expanded options to choose from,” Koenig said. “It is an extraordinary day for the men and women who work at our distilleries, wineries, and breweries as well as Kentuckians who want a bourbon or glass of wine with dinner.”