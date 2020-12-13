UPDATE: Possible hate crime outside UK’s Jewish Center draws sharp responses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The possible hate crime incident Saturday night outside the UK Jewish Center is drawing sharp responses.

“Chanukah is a festival of lights – the light of religious liberty to which we all are entitled as part of our shared humanity. It is a right as fundamental to us as the air we breathe and as ancient as the scriptures that depict people of all faiths and backgrounds who fought and died in search of it. I am deeply saddened to learn of the hate incident last evening at the Chabad of the Bluegrass near our campus, ironically occurring in the midst of Chanukah. The person who was injured is in our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery. As the latest lights of Chanukah shine forth, let us be reminded of our mutual responsibility to seek, each day, to let the light of religious freedom and liberty shine brightly for everyone. Hate will have no harbor in our community,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.

“We are horrified that our Jewish community continues to be attacked, and that the recent cases of vandalism and hateful anti-Semitic pamphlets have now escalated to violence this weekend at Chabad of the Bluegrass. We have to find a way to stop this reprehensible trend. We also pray that the victim in this case is able to heal quickly. It speaks volumes that he refused medical treatment until the menorah was lit. That kind of faith and love is what will ultimately drive out the darkness we’re seeing,” said a joint statement from the General Assembly’s Fayette County Democratic delegation state Representatives George Brown, Kelly Flood, Joe Graviss, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Susan Westrom and state Senator Reginald Thomas – and House and Senate Democratic Leaderships, which includes Sen. Thomas.

Lexington Police says it’s looking for a driver who is accused of using anti-semitic slurs and dragging a man down the street who was celebrating Hannukah outside UK’s Jewish Center.

Saturday night, the third night of Hannukah, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says they were outside the Chabad of the Bluegrass for the Menorah lighting when a car approached and the driver started yelling.

Then a community member went and stood near the driver’s side window, as the Rabbi says, physically blocking the driver’s view of the lighting.

Rabbi Litvin says then the driver ran over the foot of the community member, grabbing him and proceeded to drag him about 30 yards down the street, also driving over the community member’s leg.

Police and EMS responded, they says the member was taken to the hospital.

But, according to the Rabbi, the community member wouldn’t leave until he got to see the lighting of the menorah.

Police say they have a vehicle description, but, at this time don’t have a suspect.